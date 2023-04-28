AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.85%)
Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate eases to 35.3% in April

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 03:14pm
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate eased to 35.3% in April from 50.3% in March, the statistics department said on Friday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 30.6% in April from 47.6% in March, while non-food inflation reached 37.6, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

The CCPI acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s biggest city.

Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Colombo Consumer Price Index Sri Lanka inflation rate

