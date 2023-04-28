Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders’ meeting

TOKYO: Japan will invite some emerging nations to an outreach meeting held at the Group of Seven advanced countries Japan chairs next month in the Japanese city of Niigata, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Suzuki also said Japan would discuss with Southeast Asian countries about strengthening the regional financial safety net at a separate regional meeting next week in the Korean city of Incheon.

Suzuki told reporters that he would attend the meeting of ASEAN+3, including China and South Korea on May 2, on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting.