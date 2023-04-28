AVN 68.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.5%)
DFML 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
EPCL 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
HUBC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.05%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 109.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 53.4 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,638 Increased By 173.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,403 Increased By 34.9 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders’ meeting

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 10:19am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan will invite some emerging nations to an outreach meeting held at the Group of Seven advanced countries Japan chairs next month in the Japanese city of Niigata, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Suzuki also said Japan would discuss with Southeast Asian countries about strengthening the regional financial safety net at a separate regional meeting next week in the Korean city of Incheon.

Russia’s Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Suzuki told reporters that he would attend the meeting of ASEAN+3, including China and South Korea on May 2, on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting.

Japan Group of Seven Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki Incheon ASEAN+3 Niigata

Comments

1000 characters

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders’ meeting

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories