Marriyum says there was historic display of unity in NA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said there was a historic display of unity in the National Assembly as 180 members of the House showed their full confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Historic display of Unity and Strength - 180," the minister posted on her Twitter handle, attaching the "supplementary orders of the day" that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will move the resolution in the National Assembly reposing full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

