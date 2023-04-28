KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,463.91 High: 41,525.01 Low: 41,078.22 Net Change: 364.33 Volume (000): 92,486 Value (000): 5,161,192 Makt Cap (000) 1,514,063,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,732.82 NET CH (+) 124.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,953.57 NET CH (+) 57.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,617.61 NET CH (+) 70.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,327.47 NET CH (-) 0.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,000.03 NET CH (+) 26.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,142.12 NET CH (+) 27.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-April-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023