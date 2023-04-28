Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 27, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,463.91
High: 41,525.01
Low: 41,078.22
Net Change: 364.33
Volume (000): 92,486
Value (000): 5,161,192
Makt Cap (000) 1,514,063,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,732.82
NET CH (+) 124.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,953.57
NET CH (+) 57.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,617.61
NET CH (+) 70.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,327.47
NET CH (-) 0.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,000.03
NET CH (+) 26.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,142.12
NET CH (+) 27.3
------------------------------------
As on: 27-April-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments