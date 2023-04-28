Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (April 27, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.79571 4.80671 4.81629 0.32486
Libor 1 Month 5.02457 4.98229 5.02457 0.76371
Libor 3 Month 5.27271 5.26143 5.29157 1.23886
Libor 6 Month 5.37186 5.45057 5.49986 1.82629
Libor 1 Year 5.28857 5.48171 5.88071 2.54414
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
