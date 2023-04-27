AVN 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
BAFL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
EPCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.57%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.89%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 75.19 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.32%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 9.3 (0.22%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -36 (-0.24%)
KSE100 41,176 Increased By 76.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,277 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chief of SAARC chamber appeals to IMF to revive programme immediately

Press Release Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

LAHORE: Along with the government, the leadership of the private sector has also come to the fore regarding the IMF programme. South Asia’s biggest leader and president SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, the founder of the Pakistan-US Business Council, has made a special appeal to the IMF, saying that the industrial sector of Pakistan is suffering from a lot of problems and we need to protect our private sector from problems and disruptions in its performance.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that in September 2002 he visited Washington, DC (USA), along with Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz. During this I founded the Pak-US Business Council. Madam Sperenza Gomez Jalelyn Pak has been appointed as the Executive Director of the US Business Council for Asia. Thus, the stage of practical steps for strong and integrated trade relations between Pakistan and America was set.

On the other hand, I think that the private sector of Pakistan is playing its role with great responsibility. I remember that when Senator Hillary Clinton visited Pakistan, I represented the private sector while meeting with her. She emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s private sector and asked to increase the tax base. I assured him by expressing hope and giving renewed motivation to the Chambers, Associations, and Federation, and today, Alhamdulillah, the situation has changed. The private sector is more confident than ever and engaged with more enthusiasm.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the recent IMF programme for Pakistan was suspended in the month of September last year.

The reason given was that the conditions attached to the IMF programme were not implemented by Pakistan. He said that now the government has fulfilled all the conditions. Allied countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China have sent billions of dollars. Therefore, I appeal that the IMF should release the programme without delay after fulfilling these conditions and not a single day should be wasted in this regard.

He said that due to low foreign exchange reserves and IMF conditions, the government had stopped imports. While, the devaluation of the rupee was very high due to the decrease in foreign exchange reserves. As a result of this, due to the low dollar rate of the official market, the black market came into existence and dollars from abroad went to the black market. Thus, one and a half billion dollars came less from the export sector, the export funds were stopped. Also because of the ban on imports

Food, oil, medicines and essential industrial raw materials and commercial goods are not available in the country if import containers are stuck at the country’s ports. Due to this, the value addition of industrial products has been badly affected. Timely fulfilment of export orders was also not possible. In such a situation, the private sector of Pakistan is facing a lot of losses and difficulties.

I request the IMF to release the IMF programme as soon as possible in the best interest of the region and the country. There should be no delay. In the best interest of the United Nations, the IMF should play an economic role and stay away from politics. He emphasized and said that I also appeal to Pakistani politicians to prioritize economic recovery over politics in the best interest of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF foreign exchange reserves Iftikhar Ali Malik SAARC President Saarc Chamber IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Pak US Business Council

Comments

1000 characters

Chief of SAARC chamber appeals to IMF to revive programme immediately

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories