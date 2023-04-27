CM wants Kalma Chowk remodeling project to be completed by May 5

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi instructed to complete the Kalma Chowk remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project besides opening the Ali Zaib Road barrel for traffic by May 5, 2023, at any cost.

He issued these directives during his visit to the project site here on Wednesday to review the progress. This visit was in continuation of the recent visit by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the same site.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, briefed the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, on the progress of the project. He informed the CM that the project is nearing completion. The project is expected to bring a significant change to the area, with improved traffic flow and aesthetic appeal.

Caretaker Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retd), Secretary Planning, Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other high-ups were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress made thus far and emphasized the importance of completing the project on time.

The Kalma Chowk Remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project is part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and development in the province. The project aims to provide a modern and efficient transportation system while also improving the overall aesthetic of the area.

The media and the public have been eagerly following the progress of the project, and the Chief Minister’s visit has further highlighted the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and development in the province, said a spokesman of the authority.

The project is a testament to the government’s vision for a modern and developed Punjab, and the Chief Minister’s visit today has once again demonstrated the government’s commitment to achieving this vision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023