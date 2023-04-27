Funds for polls: NA speaker says he will convey ‘thoughts’ of members to CJP

ISLAMABAD: As the Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to take up the delay in implementing its April 4 order to hold the elections in Punjab on May 14 by the government today (Thursday), National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday said that he would write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, conveying to him the “sentiments and thoughts” of the house in this regard.

The NA speaker announced this after taking a consensus of the house as the lawmakers agreed with him by thumping desks and on the call of PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, who stressed that there should be no compromise on the supremacy of parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, the lawmakers belonging to the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) vowed to oppose the release of funds to hold general elections for provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as per court orders, saying the elections should be held simultaneously.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that elections should be held on the expiry of the constitutional time limit of all the assemblies simultaneously on same day.

He said that all the political parties, except one party – the PTI –are unanimous on this demand.

He said that political dialogue should be undertaken from the forum of parliament and not from the courtrooms, adding a dialogue among the political parties will not only save the democracy and the Federation but also protect the prestige of institutions.

He said that the PPP strongly believes in the constitution and it cannot ignore the parliament, adding the parliament is the custodian of the national purse, and makers of laws.

He said that it is the parliament’s right to decide where and how national wealth will be spent. He said we are bound to comply with the directions of the Parliament instead of any other institution. Despite court orders, he added, Punjab local bodies elections did not take place, and even after the passage of 90 days, the date for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa polls was not decided as yet.

He termed as shocking the apex court’s latest verdict, in which it directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue funds for polls in Punjab and KP and later take approval from parliament.

“The parliament is being insulted because of a few people’s stubbornness. If the judiciary has any misunderstanding regarding the constitution, the PPP and the parliamentary committee are present to help it understand”, he added.

He questioned how the SC could order that the parliament be ignored, adding, “Despite judges’ thoughts, we respect them”.

However, he said that the top court did not have the authority to amend the constitution, adding how the court can order that the parliament’s decision be ignored and the verdict of a minority bench be accepted.

“How can the court order that the prime minister does not go to parliament? We are not ready to accept the court’s decision if it says the parliament should be ignored,” he added.

The Supreme Court’s verdict had insulted the parliament and the matter should be raised in the Privileges Committee, the foreign minister said.

“We’ve had enough…how long we will keep doing it”, he added.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that split-up elections would cost the national kitty roughly Rs62 billion while Rs47.4 billion would be needed if elections throughout the country are held on the same day.

Speaking on the floor of the house, he said that the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies on the orders of a party chief – Imran Khan–spread anarchy in the country.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s request for the release of funds was sent to the Finance Ministry, but his ministry cannot allow the issuance of funds without following procedures.

He said that in line with the law, the government brought the request before the cabinet and the parliament but the proposal was rejected by both cabinet and the National Assembly.

He said that the parliament accepts the 4-3 decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and noted that even the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cannot release the funds despite the apex court’s order.

He said that in the Punjab Assembly case, Article 63-A of the Constitution was re-written and the world is surprised by the new interpretation of the article.

“What was the fault of the 25 members whose vote was not counted”, he questioned, claiming the decision was made to spread anarchy in the nation. He said that some elements are behind derailing the country’s economy. He said the country was standing at a critical juncture.

“What will happen if the elections are held after three to four months...what will happen if the elections are conducted in the country in October like polls were delayed when Benazir was killed and also back in 1988”, he exclaimed.

He said that the government was being asked to do an illegal thing and he would never advise the cabinet to do so, adding that the law dictates that elections should be held simultaneously.

“We cannot go against the constitution just on court orders and cannot give money (funds to the ECP for elections) on court orders as it is not possible,” he said, asking the lawmakers to suggest what the government should do.

The Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the National Assembly had already passed resolutions not to provide funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan for elections in Punjab.

