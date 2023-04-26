Brecorder Logo
Traders for reduction in ST rate, against double taxation

Tahir Amin Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Traders have proposed reducing the sales tax to single digit, phase wise, besides demanding that double taxation shall be eliminated.

Traders have severe concerns on Point of Sales (POS) installation, especially with respect to the size of the shop. They suggested that the POS matter should be implemented after consultation with stakeholders and building consensus.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has asked for proposals from businessmen for the federal budget for the year 2023-2024, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, while addressing their executive committee meeting, said that the Chamber’s Standing Committee on Tax Affairs is finalising the budget proposals. These proposals will take into account the current economic challenges, particularly the depreciation of the rupee, problems faced by exporters and importers, rising inflation, increase in cost of doing business, income tax, sales tax, POS, FBR powers, SMEs, renewable energy, and industrialisation. The emphasis will be on broadening the tax net, overreach, and harassment by the tax authorities documenting the economy, he added.

Rafiq said that at present, the current account is in surplus. He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Finance; however, stressed on increasing exports, protecting local industry, and promoting industrialisation.

Rafiq said that the Rawalpindi Chamber has always been insisting to find new taxpayers and increase the tax net. He added the burden on existing taxpayers has been increased.

“The inflation has increased many times; we feel that our sales tax, interest rate, income tax, and duties are very high compared to the neighbouring countries, we are far behind in the competitive environment,” he added.

He said that currently, the rate of sales tax is 18 per cent, and in the recent mini-budget, the rate has been increased to 25 per cent on certain items; this rate should be reduced to single digit phase wise.

He demanded that double taxation shall be eliminated. Traders have severe concerns on POS installation, especially with respect to the size of the shop. He suggested that the POS matter should be implemented after consultation with the stakeholders and building consensus.

