Emaan Islamic Banking, TPL Insurance launch ‘Emaan All-in-One Account’

LAHORE: Emaan Islamic Banking, a division of Silk Bank Limited, and TPL Insurance Limited - Window Takaful Operation, have announced the launch of their latest offering, the Emaan All-in-One Account. The account is tailored to cater to the needs of new-to-bank customers and existing Emaan account holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Aurangzeb J Siddiqui – Head of FIG, TPL Insurance said, “Through our collaboration with Emaan Islamic Banking – (A division of Silk Bank Limited), our focus is to reach large audiences to build awareness and usage of our innovative takaful solutions. Moreover, through its Insurtech platforms, TPL Insurance – Window Takaful Operation intends to provide Emaan Islamic Banking customers with the experience of real-time and hassle-free coverages and claim servicing.”

Syed Fahim Hassan, Head of Emaan Islamic Banking said, “Emaan All-in-One Account is tailored to be an ultimate power-packed account that provides various complimentary protections and transactional benefits for their customers.”

