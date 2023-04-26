WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 25, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Apr-23 21-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 19-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10741 0.107642 0.10771 0.107717
Euro 0.815049 0.814341 0.811539 0.812143
Japanese yen 0.0055252 0.00552588 0.0055002 0.0055394
U.K. pound 0.922134 0.918675 0.922399 0.922194
U.S. dollar 0.740819 0.741794 0.741538 0.742836
Algerian dinar 0.0054707 0.0054713
Australian dollar 0.494571 0.497595 0.497943 0.499706
Botswana pula 0.0563763 0.056431 0.0563813
Brazilian real 0.146439 0.146865 0.14721
Brunei dollar 0.554547 0.555751 0.557057
Canadian dollar 0.547053 0.547894 0.5525
Chilean peso 0.0009307 0.00093704 0.0009305 0.0009341
Czech koruna 0.0347607 0.0345857 0.0345239 0.0346101
Danish krone 0.109359 0.109267 0.108896 0.108992
Indian rupee 0.0090289 0.00902929 0.0090252 0.0090457
Israeli New Shekel 0.202354 0.202898 0.202939 0.203016
Korean won 0.0005579 0.00055875 0.0005623 0.0005633
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42135 2.4248
Malaysian ringgit 0.167088 0.167626
Mauritian rupee 0.0164124 0.0164323 0.0164188 0.0164431
Mexican peso 0.0411379 0.0412135 0.0411662
New Zealand dollar 0.454789 0.456982 0.45701 0.460781
Norwegian krone 0.069979 0.0698975 0.069936 0.0704157
Omani ria l- - - -
Peruvian sol 0.197181 0.197113 0.19683
Philippine peso 0.0131636 0.0132229 0.0132427
Polish zloty 0.176785 0.176592 0.176456 0.175844
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble 0.009115 0.0091033 0.0090854 0.0090973
Saudi Arabian riyal - - - -
Singapore dollar 0.554547 0.556401 0.555751 0.557057
South African rand 0.0407904 0.0409869 0.040766 0.0406432
Swedish krona 0.0717938 0.0716875 0.0716503 0.0719537
Swiss franc 0.83313 0.830165 0.829507 0.825694
Thai baht 0.0214886 0.0215876 0.0215526 0.0215953
Trinidadian dollar 0.109655 0.109672 0.110099
U.A.E. dirham 0.201916 0.20227
Uruguayan peso 0.0190461 0.0190423 0.0190055 0.0190627
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments