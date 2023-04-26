WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 25, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Apr-23 21-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10741 0.107642 0.10771 0.107717 Euro 0.815049 0.814341 0.811539 0.812143 Japanese yen 0.0055252 0.00552588 0.0055002 0.0055394 U.K. pound 0.922134 0.918675 0.922399 0.922194 U.S. dollar 0.740819 0.741794 0.741538 0.742836 Algerian dinar 0.0054707 0.0054713 Australian dollar 0.494571 0.497595 0.497943 0.499706 Botswana pula 0.0563763 0.056431 0.0563813 Brazilian real 0.146439 0.146865 0.14721 Brunei dollar 0.554547 0.555751 0.557057 Canadian dollar 0.547053 0.547894 0.5525 Chilean peso 0.0009307 0.00093704 0.0009305 0.0009341 Czech koruna 0.0347607 0.0345857 0.0345239 0.0346101 Danish krone 0.109359 0.109267 0.108896 0.108992 Indian rupee 0.0090289 0.00902929 0.0090252 0.0090457 Israeli New Shekel 0.202354 0.202898 0.202939 0.203016 Korean won 0.0005579 0.00055875 0.0005623 0.0005633 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42135 2.4248 Malaysian ringgit 0.167088 0.167626 Mauritian rupee 0.0164124 0.0164323 0.0164188 0.0164431 Mexican peso 0.0411379 0.0412135 0.0411662 New Zealand dollar 0.454789 0.456982 0.45701 0.460781 Norwegian krone 0.069979 0.0698975 0.069936 0.0704157 Omani ria l- - - - Peruvian sol 0.197181 0.197113 0.19683 Philippine peso 0.0131636 0.0132229 0.0132427 Polish zloty 0.176785 0.176592 0.176456 0.175844 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009115 0.0091033 0.0090854 0.0090973 Saudi Arabian riyal - - - - Singapore dollar 0.554547 0.556401 0.555751 0.557057 South African rand 0.0407904 0.0409869 0.040766 0.0406432 Swedish krona 0.0717938 0.0716875 0.0716503 0.0719537 Swiss franc 0.83313 0.830165 0.829507 0.825694 Thai baht 0.0214886 0.0215876 0.0215526 0.0215953 Trinidadian dollar 0.109655 0.109672 0.110099 U.A.E. dirham 0.201916 0.20227 Uruguayan peso 0.0190461 0.0190423 0.0190055 0.0190627 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023