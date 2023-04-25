PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore, extends greetings to politicians, services chiefs

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz on Saturday offered the Eid prayers in Lahore and prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

After offering Eid prayers, the premier mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

After offering Eid prayers, the premier telephoned services chiefs, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to extend Eid greetings to them. He also made a phone call to Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and felicitated him on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The chairman Senate, speaker National Assembly, and deputy speaker National Assembly thanked the prime minister and reciprocated good wishes to him.

The PM also telephoned leaders of the coalition parties and extended Eid greetings to them.

Prayers were offered for the salvation of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine and for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

The premier advised the people to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them.

He assured that the coalition government was making efforts to put on the people the minimum burden of the difficult economic conditions.

The premier held telephonic discussions separately with head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari and his daughters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

The PM contacted Sirajul Haq, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Professor Sajid Mir, and Shah Owais Noorani to felicitate them on the occasion of Eid. Besides, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated happy Eid all the four provincial governors and chief ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Moreover, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the governor extended Eid greetings and expressed best wishes for the prime minister. They also discussed the current political situation in the country.

Further, religious scholar of Jamia Naeemia Lahore, Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his efforts to provide free flour to the poor people during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the meeting, Mufti Naeemi also extended Eid greetings.

