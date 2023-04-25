AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Tokyo shares edge up ahead of earnings season

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking modest gains on Wall Street last week ahead of corporate earnings season in Japan and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.10 percent, or 29.15 points, to end at 28,593.52, while the broader Topix index rose 0.11 percent, or 2.28 points, to 2,037.34. “A sense of reassurance spread across the market after US shares advanced on Friday while the yen’s rise halted,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

But the market also lacked incentives to go higher ahead of major company results coming up in Japan and stateside, and the first board meeting for newly appointed Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday.

Global investors will be focused this week on earnings from tech behemoths including Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta.

Investors’ worries over a broad recession also eased after fresh surveys of US purchasing managers indicated strong business activity, Daiwa Securities said.

“On the other hand, investors found reason to be cautious, given the uncertainty over the policy directions of the US and Japanese central banks as well as corporate earnings,” Daiwa added.

