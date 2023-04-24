AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Wheat rises as Russia threatens to scrap Black grain pact; corn falls

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 11:01am
SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat climbed for the first time in four sessions on Monday after Russia threatened to terminate a grain deal allowing Ukrainian exports, although gains were trimmed by forecasts of much-needed rains in the US winter crop areas.

Corn slid for a fourth consecutive session on outlook for improved US planting weather.

“Talk of rain for the Kansas region over the near term plus a sluggish export pace are factors kept sellers active,” commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

“The 1-5 day forecast models show near one inch of rain for the southern two thirds of Kansas, with 1 to 2 inches for much of Oklahoma.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.75 a bushel, as of 0301 GMT.

Corn lost 0.5% to $6.12 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.1% to $14.47 a bushel.

Grain markets are facing uncertainty over exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.

The Group of Seven countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain could start winding down next week after Russia said it will not approve any new vessels unless their operators guarantee the transits will be done by May 18 - “the expected date of closure.”

Corn futures are under pressure on positive outlook for US planting. In the soybean market, a drop in prices due to abundant local supplies is making Brazil an attractive origin, with at least two vessels carrying a combined 79,150 tonnes of Brazilian beans to the US in the next few days, according to shipping data.

CBOT wheat may revisit low of $6.61-1/4

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

