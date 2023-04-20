CBOT wheat may revisit low of $6.61-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may revisit the recent low of $6.61-1/4 per bushel, as a bounce from this level has been deeply reversed.

The reversal, along with the three-wave structure of the bounce, confirms the completion of the consolidation from the March 22 low of $6.54.

The consolidation takes the shape of a wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern, as it appeared after a downtrend.

Resistance is at $6.78-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $6.84.

On the daily chart, wheat remains sideways in the range of $6.54 to $7.31-1/4.

CBOT wheat may retest resistance at $7.04-1/2

The hope for a bottom formation around $6.75-1/2 is vanishing, following the drop on Wednesday.

A fall below the April 14 low of $6.61-1/4 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $6.06-3/4.