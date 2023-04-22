AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
Follow us

KARACHI: Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has flagged a possible breach of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPP) Regulations 2023 in the outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group.

The outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to the IFC has come under the scrutiny of TIP after receiving a complaint alleging a violation of the Public Private Partnership Authority (Direct Contracting of IFIs as Transaction Advisers) Regulations, 2023 in the outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to the IFC.

According to the complaint, the federal government engaged IFC as an advisor for the outsourcing process, violating transparency principles and the PPP Act 2017.

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

The appointment of IFC as an advisor on an unsolicited basis and without open competition could potentially cause a loss to the national exchequer.

It says the IFC will receive $6 million as a success fee on the completion of the outsourcing of three airports, with $2 million fragmented against each airport. Pakistani airports generated about Rs90 billion in 2022, while over the next 30 years, they had the potential to generate more than Rs2,700 billion. However, outsourcing is taking place at Rs850 billion.

However, TIP has reviewed the allegations and found them to be correct, requesting Director General for Aviation to examine the allegations of the complaint in light of The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority Act Regulations, 2023 and if found correct, issue directives to the concerned departments to ensure compliance with PPP Act Regulations 2023 and issue an open tender for the selection of IFI as Transaction Adviser in outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports.

Moreover, TIP also urged the Director General of Aviation to ensure that the proper competitive and transparent process is adopted in outsourcing operations and land assets at three major airports to avoid a loss to the national exchequer, as a violation of rules may deem the procurement as mis-procurement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Government World Bank Group IFC Transparency International Pakistan Public Private Partnership Authority international airports of Pakistan Outsourcing airports

Comments

1000 characters

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

Climate protesters launch four-day mass action in London

Street battles in Sudan capital as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

UN reports ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

Read more stories