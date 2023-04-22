AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid message: President against turning religious and political differences into hatred

APP Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: As the nation celebrates Eidul Fitr on Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed to the countrymen to not allow their sectarian, religious and political differences to become a source of strife and hatred.

The president, in his message to the nation on Eidul Fitr said in order to get out of the current situation facing the country, the people needed to adopt the practice of forgiving and follow the teachings of Allah and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The president, who congratulated the entire Pakistani nation and Islamic world on Eidul Fitr, said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also exhorted us to show mercy and forgive others to seek mercy and forgiveness of Allah, the Almighty.

He also urged the countrymen to play their part in moving the country toward political and economic stability.

He said while Ramazan creates piety in us, it also makes us realise the sufferings, hunger and distress of others.

“This realization can be the basis for eradicating poverty and injustice from any society. We should make a pledge on this occasion of Eid that we will carry these qualities of piety, and realisation with us throughout the year and play our role in making society prosperous,” the president remarked.

He said as Pakistan currently faces difficult political and economic situation, the people needed to abide by the commandments of Allah, the Almighty to forgive others if we want Allah to be forgiving to us on the Day of Resurrection.

He prayed to Allah, the Almighty to accept our fasts and prayers during Ramazan and grant the country progress, and prosperity.

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi Eid-ul-Fitr

Comments

1000 characters

Eid message: President against turning religious and political differences into hatred

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

UK deputy PM resigns over bullying claims

Climate protesters launch four-day mass action in London

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Street battles in Sudan capital as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

UN reports ‘off the charts’ melting of glaciers

Read more stories