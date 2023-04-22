Karachi: security arrangements for Eid finalised

KARACHI: All the arrangements to facilitate the faithful on the occasion of the holy festival Eid-ul-Fitr, falling on April 22,(today) have been finalized in the metropolis.

Prominent scholars will lead the congregational Eid prayers and will shed light on the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Special prayers will also be held for sustainable development, progress, and prosperity of the homeland “Pakistan”.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the district municipal administrations (DMCs), Central, East, West, South, Malir, Kemari and Korangi have made appropriate arrangements for cleaning on the occasion.

Managing Director SSWMB Imtiaz Ali Shah has directed the relevant officials in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements for ensuring cleaning and sprinkling limestone powder around Eidgahs, mosques, Imambargah, parks, and commercial areas to facilitate masses, said an SSWMB spokesperson on Friday.

“The cleaning work will be performed on all Eid days without any break while operations at the Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) and landfill sites will remain continue; besides public complaints will also be redressed promptly.”

“The largest Eid prayer gathering in the city under the administrative control of KMC will be held at 8 am in the Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground) here,” he added.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, diplomats of Islamic countries, former and current federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, heads of local bodies, heads of various political and social organizations and a large number of dignitaries from the city will offer Eid prayers at the polo ground.

Special ablution arrangements have been made for the citizens at the Polo Ground. Security arrangements have also been completed, besides, a gate with flowers has been prepared in front of the main entrance.

Before the Eid prayer, the Eidgah and its surroundings will be sprayed with fragrance.

KMC Spokesman Ali Hassan Sajid said, “This old and traditional gathering is being organized at the Polo Ground since 1958.”

The Eid prayer will be offered in Shahr-e-Quaid at 6:30 am. Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will also be offered at Kunz-ul-Iman Masjid Babri Chowk Guru Mandir at 6:30 am.

The Eid prayer will be held at Jama Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashideen Block 13-D Gulshan Iqbal at 7 am.

At 9 am Central Jamia Masjid Noor Mustafa Sector 4/B Surjani to be held by Maulana Fakhrul Hasan Shah and at 10 am at Qadri Masjid, Khanqah Qadria Soldier Bazar led by Dr. Fariduddin Qadri.