AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Deloitte to cut 1,200 jobs in the US

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 07:36pm
Follow us

Deloitte will cut around 1,200 jobs or 1.5% of its U.S. workforce, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing internal employee communications.

The layoffs at the auditing firm will be higher in areas such as the financial advisory business, which has been affected by a slump in merger and acquisition activity, the newspaper said.

Earlier this week, Deloitte’s rival Ernst & Young said it was shedding 5% of the workforce at its U.S. arm, less than a week after the unit’s objection torpedoed the global accounting giant’s plan to break up its audit and consulting units.

EY US to slash headcount days after nixing split

“Our U.S. businesses continue to experience strong client demand. As growth in select practices moderates, we are taking modest personnel actions where necessary,” Deloitte said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Several financial firms have slashed jobs in recent months including major Wall Street banks, asset managers and fintechs amid a turbulent macroeconomic environment that has pressured consumers and soured demand in several mainstay business units.

Deloitte is part of the Big Four accounting firms that include EY, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Deloitte Ernst & Young cut job

Comments

1000 characters

Deloitte to cut 1,200 jobs in the US

Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

Imran Khan says he will begin review of party tickets tomorrow

The Big Sort: Twitter ticks check out

Gold retreats to weekly loss on hawkish Fed

Oil set for weekly loss as economic uncertainty weighs

Indian business delegation to visit Russia to explore agri exports

BuzzFeed to close news operation

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories