AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 08:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) sought positive adjustment of Rs 4.50 per unit to recover Rs 6.636 billion from its consumers for the month of March under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

NEPRA will conduct a public hearing for KE’s petition for fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for March 2023, on May 3, 2023.

FCA is incurred by utilities due to global variation in fuel prices used to generate electricity and change in generation mix. These costs are passed through to the customers following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval and usually apply to only one month’s electricity bill. Customers also receive a benefit when the cost of fuel decreases.

FCA of KE for Feb: Nepra approves 58 paisa per unit positive adjustment

For the month of March, K-Electric has filed a petition for positive FCA at the rate of PKR 4.49/KWh. This is primarily due to an increase in fuel prices of RLNG and CPPA-G.

The price of power purchased from CPPA-G in March 2023 has increased by 41 percent compared with December 2022. Similarly, price of purchase for RLNG from SSGC increased by 14 percent from December 2022, while RLNG purchased from PLL increased by 20 percent in the same period. Furnace Oil prices in March 2023 decreased by 10 percent from December 2022.

The responsibility to determine FCA charges and any other costs to be recovered from customers in their monthly bills rests with NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan and follows the prevailing rules and regulations of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCA KE nepra CPPA-G K-Electric Fuel Charges Adjustments

Comments

1000 characters

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories