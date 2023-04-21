AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Current account surplus points to possible contraction: FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that current account surplus in Pakistan for March 2023 is no reason to celebrate; in fact, it reveals a massive economic contraction.

Declining imports mean lesser industrial exports in the months to come and even lower capacity to make timely repayments on external loans, he added.

Referring to latest trade statistics for nine months of the outgoing fiscal, i.e. July 2022 to March 2023, he said that textile exports have shrunk by 12.4 percent to $12.48 billion and IT & ITeS industry’s export remittances by 0.5 percent to $1.94 billion as opposed to 47 percent average growth in IT & ITeS posted for two consecutive years, FY21 and FY22.

As far as the total exports in Q1-Q3 FY23 are concerned, Irfan Sheikh pointed out that they stand at $21.046 billion as against $23.35 billion in the same period of last year. “We have exported $2.304 billion lesser this year, which reflects a 10 percent decline, and it is difficult to understand what the government’s economic team is celebrating after achieving current account surplus through contractionary, regressive and recessionary measures,” he added.

“The incremental downslide registered in export proceeds for the third quarter of FY23 is specifically alarming as it indicates an even abysmal export performance in the fourth quarter, i.e. April 2023 to June 2023, as the mainstay of Pakistani exports, textiles, declined by a whopping 22.6 percent in March 2023,” said the FPCCI chief.

“We are perhaps heading towards an uncharted territory of unprecedented economic contraction, even in comparison to Pakistan’s rather battered economic history.”

He reiterated his stance that the only way forward to avert the total unravelling of the country’s social, economic and political fabric is to protect trade and industry to keep revenues, exports and employments afloat. The FPCCI had time and again offered its unconditional support to the government in this regard.

“We feel our responsibility in the broader national interest, but the dialogue on the national economic agenda and strategy for the next 15 years has to be conducted through an effective, inclusive and egalitarian process with the business community,” he added.

To start such a consultative process, Irfan Sheikh proposed a four-legged approach: (i) swiftly formulate a mechanism to protect exports; (ii) chart out a post-IMF deal plan for stabilising the economy with stipulated measures; (iii) discuss broadening of tax-base supplemented with simplification of the taxation system; and (iv) discuss sector-wise budgetary proposals for FY24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI textile textile exports Irfan Iqbal Sheikh export remittances

Comments

1000 characters

Current account surplus points to possible contraction: FPCCI

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories