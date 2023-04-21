AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
MPCL celebrates Earth Day

Press Release Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) organised an event to celebrate Earth Day on April 19th.

The event was organised by CSR & HSE Department of company and ceremony held at company headquarters in Islamabad.

It was aimed to promote initiatives creating public awareness on environmental issues and streamlining joint efforts by all stakeholders towards common goal of achieving environmental sustainability to protect ourselves and future generations.

The event was attended by all MPCL’s head office employees, senior management including Managing Director Faheem Haider, media personnel and members from CDA authority including Chairman CDA, Noor ul Amin Mengal who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. At the event, Chairman appreciated MPCL’s resolve for environmental conservation.

He also highlighted the impact MPCL’s various green initiatives are creating and urged that other corporates must learn from MPCL’s sustainable development initiatives and should make environment as part of their CSR plans.

At the event, MD MPCL, Faheem Haider shared his vision of shared responsibility to invest in planet which according to him is equally important as to meet the expectations of customers and shareholders.

He apprised the audience about company’s belief in the concept of triple bottom line and how sustainability is the critical aspect of MPCL’s business strategy.

