BD govt to spend $1bn on construction of mosques, Islamic centres: Deputy HC

KARACHI: The government of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina is constructing 564 model Masajid and Islamic cultural centers at a cost of around $01 billion. The Model Masajid and Islamic Cultural Centers are being built at all the divisional, district, and upazilla (sub–district) levels across the country.

Out of total 564 Model Masajid, a total of 200 are already completed and inaugurated. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 mosques each in four different phases. The first phase was on June 10, 2021.

The second phase was on January 16, 2023 and the third phase was on March 16, 2023. The fourth phase was on 17 April 2023. In each phase, Hasina opened 50 Model Masajid at different corners and parts of Bangladesh.

The construction of the remaining model mosques and Islamic cultural centers is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, S M Mahbubul Alam mentioned that Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was dedicated to the Islam – The religion of peace.

The Deputy High Commissioner highlighted different activities of the Father of the Nation for Islam such as establishment of Islamic Foundation, bringing a ship for transportation of Hajj pilgrims, taking measure to organize Bishwa Ijtema in Bangladesh and land allocation in Tongi near Dhaka for it, giving land to Kakrail Mosque, the Markaz Masjid of Tablig and Baitul Muqarram – the National Mosque, introduction of Quran Telwat in BTV and Betar (Radio), announcing holiday on Eid-e-Miladunnabi and so forth.

Being imbued with the great spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

In the model Masajid and Islamic cultural centers there will be separate places for ablution and Namaz with central air-condition systems. There will be registration and training arrangements for hajj pilgrims, Imam training center, research and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system for burial, car parking facilities, hifazakhana, pre-primary education and Holy Qur’an learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic Cultural activities and Islamic Dawwa, Islamic books sale center, boarding facilities for local and foreign guests in the model Masajid complexes.

The purpose of the project is to publicize Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as disseminate the essence of Islam. The establishment of the model mosques will help and encourage people to follow the right path of Islam and understand the essence of Islam accurately.

People will know more about the rights and responsibilities in Islam towards all segments of the society including men, women, and children irrespective of caste, creed and religion and other relevant aspects of socio-economic and inclusive-developmental issues for all and related awareness, respects, and responsibilities.

The Model Masajid and Islamic Cultural Centers are being built in three different categories. Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having the elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square meters each are being constructed in all the 64 districts and city corporation Headquarters in Bangladesh.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square meters each, while 16 mosques under C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square meters each.

Bangladesh is a Muslim majority and peace-loving country with practicing Muslims. Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. Bangladesh believes in Islam, which teaches mankind to be tolerant towards other religions.

Everyone peacefully performs his/her own religion in Bangladesh, which is one of the fundamental principles of the Constitution of Bangladesh. Everyone performs their religious rituals keeping communal harmony in Bangladesh. The Model Masajid will be the centers of Islamic excellence across Bangladesh.

