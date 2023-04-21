AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Talks with PTI: SC needs to clarify its position, says Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Thursday, while rejecting talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with holding same-day elections countrywide has said that the Supreme Court (SC) needs to clarify the position was it “a court or a panchayat”.

Addressing a press conference here Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),said that he had a telephonic conversation with the PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif. They informed him that the court wants them to talk to the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and decide a date for elections.

He asked the court to first clear its position and under which section of the constitution everyone will agree on the election date given by Imran Khan, who should have been disqualified so for. Maulana said that they considered this process apolitical and the court should respect the parliament.

Maulana said, given the track record of the PTI chief, they want the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court wants him at the centre, saying the SC is becoming a clear party, then join formal politics. Fazlur Rahman said that according to the constitution, holding elections in 90 days was a must, but if Imran Khan agrees on another date, it is right.

The PDM chief said if the SC judges can summon the government-allied parties, then Parliament can also call them [the SC judges]. He said the authority under which the SC is showing is no longer its authority. He added that the SC has to clarify its position as to what role it is playing.

The PDM chief said the court is making the one [Imran Khan] an “axis of politics” who should have been disqualified for politics. Fazlur Rehman added that all this is happening to protect one person only but it should be remembered that they will only accept justice not oppression.

He also said that flexibility can be shown for Imran Khan, so why not for them? He said they will not hold talks with Imran Khan as they do not consider Imran Khan to be able to talk.

He said they want to remove him from the political sphere because this person has already said that if he gets a simple majority, he will dissolve the assembly so there will be no negotiation. PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically stated that no one can interfere with the powers of the parliament.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media men that it is being said to them (the government) to talk to the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and agree on the date of the election. The PDM chief also clarified their position that how can they appear in front of the court bench which has already been distrusted? He also refused to accept pressure or oppression and said coercion would not work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM PTI Imran Khan JUI

Comments

1000 characters

Talks with PTI: SC needs to clarify its position, says Fazl

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories