Talks with PTI: SC needs to clarify its position, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Thursday, while rejecting talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with holding same-day elections countrywide has said that the Supreme Court (SC) needs to clarify the position was it “a court or a panchayat”.

Addressing a press conference here Fazlur Rehman, who is also the head of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),said that he had a telephonic conversation with the PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif. They informed him that the court wants them to talk to the PTI chief, Imran Khan, and decide a date for elections.

He asked the court to first clear its position and under which section of the constitution everyone will agree on the election date given by Imran Khan, who should have been disqualified so for. Maulana said that they considered this process apolitical and the court should respect the parliament.

Maulana said, given the track record of the PTI chief, they want the PTI chief Imran Khan out of politics but the Supreme Court wants him at the centre, saying the SC is becoming a clear party, then join formal politics. Fazlur Rahman said that according to the constitution, holding elections in 90 days was a must, but if Imran Khan agrees on another date, it is right.

The PDM chief said if the SC judges can summon the government-allied parties, then Parliament can also call them [the SC judges]. He said the authority under which the SC is showing is no longer its authority. He added that the SC has to clarify its position as to what role it is playing.

The PDM chief said the court is making the one [Imran Khan] an “axis of politics” who should have been disqualified for politics. Fazlur Rehman added that all this is happening to protect one person only but it should be remembered that they will only accept justice not oppression.

He also said that flexibility can be shown for Imran Khan, so why not for them? He said they will not hold talks with Imran Khan as they do not consider Imran Khan to be able to talk.

He said they want to remove him from the political sphere because this person has already said that if he gets a simple majority, he will dissolve the assembly so there will be no negotiation. PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically stated that no one can interfere with the powers of the parliament.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media men that it is being said to them (the government) to talk to the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and agree on the date of the election. The PDM chief also clarified their position that how can they appear in front of the court bench which has already been distrusted? He also refused to accept pressure or oppression and said coercion would not work.

