Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, communication services weigh

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 04:41pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday dragged by losses in financial and communication services stocks.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.13% to 9,279.19, marking a fourth straight session of losses.

Sri Lanka Telecom and LOLC Finance were the top decliners on the CSE All Share index, down 2.4% and 1.7% respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

Trading volume for the CSE All Share index rose to 42.9 million shares from 38 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 933.5 million Sri Lankan rupees($2.94 million) from 632.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 247.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 830 million rupees, the data showed.

