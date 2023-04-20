AVN 66.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.26%)
Denmark, Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2023 12:50pm
COPENHAGEN: Denmark and the Netherlands will jointly donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the two countries said on Thursday.

The Leopard 2A4 tanks, which will be bought from a third party and refurbished, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, they said in a joint statement.

“It is absolutely crucial for the hope of a peaceful and secure Europe that we do not let the Ukrainians fight the battle alone,” Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Ukraine troops wrap up Leopard tank training in Spain

In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands also announced they will pool resources to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine this year and next.

