AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.49%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.82%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 108.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 33.8 (0.82%)
BR30 14,780 Increased By 32.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 40,834 Increased By 334.3 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,222 Increased By 126.6 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDADWP approves several projects

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of CDA Development Working Party (CDADWP) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noorul Amin Mengal.

Several public welfare projects were approved during the meeting. The CDA Development Working Party has approved PC-I of the Margalla Avenue Extension Project from N-5 to M-1. Similarly, the PC-I of Lehtarar Road from Khana Pull to PINSTECH was also approved.

In addition, in the meeting, PC-II of hiring consultancy service for Kuri Enclave Mixed Use Housing Project was also approved. Similarly, PC-II of project consultancy service for Orchard Heights was also approved in the meeting.

Similarly, PC-II of project consultancy services to conduct Road Safety Audit in Islamabad was also approved.

Under this project, the consultant will formulate recommendations for smooth and secure traffic on roads. Road safety audit will help reduce the number of accidents on the roads. This project will enhance the importance of road safety in road planning and design.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noorul Amin Mengal directed to include the preparation of PC-I in the scope of PC-II.

PC-I of Capital Street in Islamabad was also approved in the meeting of CDA Development Working Party. The project of computerized illumination of underpasses, overhead bridges, monuments, and important buildings of Islamabad was approved in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDA development project Noorul Amin Mengal CDADWP Margalla Avenue Extension Project

Comments

1000 characters

CDADWP approves several projects

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories