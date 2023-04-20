CDADWP approves several projects

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of CDA Development Working Party (CDADWP) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noorul Amin Mengal.

Several public welfare projects were approved during the meeting. The CDA Development Working Party has approved PC-I of the Margalla Avenue Extension Project from N-5 to M-1. Similarly, the PC-I of Lehtarar Road from Khana Pull to PINSTECH was also approved.

In addition, in the meeting, PC-II of hiring consultancy service for Kuri Enclave Mixed Use Housing Project was also approved. Similarly, PC-II of project consultancy service for Orchard Heights was also approved in the meeting.

Similarly, PC-II of project consultancy services to conduct Road Safety Audit in Islamabad was also approved.

Under this project, the consultant will formulate recommendations for smooth and secure traffic on roads. Road safety audit will help reduce the number of accidents on the roads. This project will enhance the importance of road safety in road planning and design.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noorul Amin Mengal directed to include the preparation of PC-I in the scope of PC-II.

PC-I of Capital Street in Islamabad was also approved in the meeting of CDA Development Working Party. The project of computerized illumination of underpasses, overhead bridges, monuments, and important buildings of Islamabad was approved in the meeting.

