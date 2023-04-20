Alkhidmat appeals for donations

AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Wednesday appealed to the public for donations of zakat and fitrah during Ramzan-ul-Mubarrak to support its charity services. Alkhidmat’s welfare services include orphan care, clean water, healthcare, education, microfinance, disaster management and other community relief work.

"The public is appealed to give their zakat, sadaqat-ul-fitrah and atiyah during Ramadan to Alkhidmat," CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said.

This year, he said, the fitrah per person is fixed at Rs300 (2 kg wheat), Rs450 (4 kg barley), Rs 2,200 (3.5 kg dates) or Rs 4,400 (3.5 kg raisins).

Over the years, he said, Alkhidmat’s scope of initiatives, beneficiaries, donors, volunteers and geographical outreach has grown exponentially to make it Pakistan’s leading NGO in humanitarian services.

This charity has a prominent presence in other countries as well, which helps it earn the trust of its donors and the respect of fellow-NGOs, he said. He said that Alkhidmat is a well recognized charity platform for its relief and welfare services, appealing to the public to extend their religious charities. He urged the public to pay their fitrah before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

