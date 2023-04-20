KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,499.34 High: 40,528.40 Low: 40,290.78 Net Change: 51.29 Volume (000): 35,146 Value (000): 3,101,606 Makt Cap (000) 1,483,363,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,664.08 NET CH (-) 4.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,865.61 NET CH (+) 13.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,328.90 NET CH (+) 20.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,214.26 NET CH (-) 3.22 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,951.71 NET CH (+) 15.98 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,098.96 NET CH (-) 85.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-April-2023 ====================================

