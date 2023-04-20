Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,499.34
High: 40,528.40
Low: 40,290.78
Net Change: 51.29
Volume (000): 35,146
Value (000): 3,101,606
Makt Cap (000) 1,483,363,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,664.08
NET CH (-) 4.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,865.61
NET CH (+) 13.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,328.90
NET CH (+) 20.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,214.26
NET CH (-) 3.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,951.71
NET CH (+) 15.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,098.96
NET CH (-) 85.10
------------------------------------
As on: 19-April-2023
====================================
