AVN 65.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
BAFL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
HUBC 69.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 108.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,147 Increased By 15.7 (0.38%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,713 Increased By 213.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,174 Increased By 78.1 (0.52%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).
Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,499.34
High:                      40,528.40
Low:                       40,290.78
Net Change:                    51.29
Volume (000):                 35,146
Value (000):               3,101,606
Makt Cap (000)         1,483,363,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,664.08
NET CH                      (-) 4.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,865.61
NET CH                     (+) 13.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,328.90
NET CH                     (+) 20.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,214.26
NET CH                      (-) 3.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,951.71
NET CH                     (+) 15.98
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,098.96
NET CH                     (-) 85.10
------------------------------------
As on:                 19-April-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

