AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.36%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.62%)
OGDC 86.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SNGP 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 108.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 25.4 (0.61%)
BR30 14,781 Increased By 33.4 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,796 Increased By 296.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,203 Increased By 107.7 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Engro Corporation      19.04.2023       10.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Limited                Wednesday        A.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended    
                                                    March 31,2023    
Silk Bank Ltd          19.04.2023       10.00       Financial Results           Meeting in
                       Wednesday        A.M                                       Progress
Saudi Pak Leasing      19.04.2023       02.00       3rd Quarterly               Meeting in
Company Ltd            Wednesday        P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended    
                                                    March 31,2023    
Bank AL Habib Ltd      19.04.2023       12.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
                       Wednesday        P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended    
                                                    March 31,2023    
Habib Metropolitan     19.04.2023       12.30       1st Quarterly               Meeting in
Bank Limited           Wednesday        P.M         Accounts for the              Progress
                                                    period ended
                                                    March 31,2023
==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BOARD MEETINGS Board meetings in progress

Comments

1000 characters

Board meetings in progress

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories