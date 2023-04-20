KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Engro Corporation 19.04.2023 10.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Limited Wednesday A.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Silk Bank Ltd 19.04.2023 10.00 Financial Results Meeting in Wednesday A.M Progress Saudi Pak Leasing 19.04.2023 02.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Company Ltd Wednesday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Bank AL Habib Ltd 19.04.2023 12.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Wednesday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 Habib Metropolitan 19.04.2023 12.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in Bank Limited Wednesday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended March 31,2023 ==========================================================================================

