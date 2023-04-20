Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Engro Corporation 19.04.2023 10.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Limited Wednesday A.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Silk Bank Ltd 19.04.2023 10.00 Financial Results Meeting in
Wednesday A.M Progress
Saudi Pak Leasing 19.04.2023 02.00 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Company Ltd Wednesday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Bank AL Habib Ltd 19.04.2023 12.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Wednesday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
Habib Metropolitan 19.04.2023 12.30 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Bank Limited Wednesday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
March 31,2023
==========================================================================================
Comments