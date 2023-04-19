AVN 65.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.89%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.66%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
HUBC 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
NETSOL 74.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
OGDC 86.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
TPLP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks drop as UK’s high inflation raises bets for BoE hike

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 12:36pm
Follow us

Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day rally as consumer prices fell less than expected, boosting bets for one more rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) at its May monetary policy meeting.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.5%, as of 0708 GMT. Data showed Britain now has Western Europe’s highest rate of consumer price inflation, after it fell by less than expected in March to 10.1% from February’s 10.4%.

Traders now see a 95.3% in a 25-basis-point hike in May, with interest rates peaking in November.

London stocks rise at open as bank shares gain ahead of Fed meeting

Leading declines, Antofagasta fell 2.7% after the Chilean miner’s copper output fell in the March quarter from the previous three months due to lower water availability and reduced ore grades. Industrial miners were down 1.1%.

London stocks

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks drop as UK’s high inflation raises bets for BoE hike

Intra-day update: rupee dips against US dollar

SC to hear defence ministry’s plea to hold elections across Pakistan on same date

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

Read more stories