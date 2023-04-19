AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 12.40 percent during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $12.476 billion as compared to $14.242 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 22.61 per cent in March 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.257 billion when compared to $1.625 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, textile group registered 6.55 per cent growth compared to $1.180 billion in February 2023.

Jul-Feb textile group exports dip 11.09pc YoY

Cotton yarn exports registered 36.92 per cent negative growth in July-March and remained $573.084 million compared to $908.487 million during the same period of the last year. On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 26.32 per cent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 22.43 per cent growth.

Rice exports declined by 10.79 per cent during the first nine months of 2022-23 and remained $1.598 billion compared to $1.791 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The country’s overall exports during July-March, 2022-23 totalled $21.051 billion (provisional) against $23.350 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 9.85 per cent. The exports in March 2023 were $2.372 million (provisional) as compared to $2.191 billion in February 2023 showing an increase of 8.26 per cent but decreased by 14.58 per cent as compared to $2.777 billion in March 2022.

Main commodities of exports during March 2023 were knitwear (Rs87,269 million), readymade garments (Rs77,456 million), bed wear (Rs55,154 million), rice others (Rs48,799 million), cotton cloth (Rs44,260 million), towels (Rs22,077 million), rice basmati (Rs19,467 million), cotton yarn (Rs19,073 million), sugar (Rs17,389 million), and fish and fish preparations (Rs15,325 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy PBS textile exports Textile group Pakistan textile group exports Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories