AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Thar Block-1 Integrated Power Project: Food being supplied to villagers near power, mining plants

Press Release Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: Rising inflation has badly affected the lives of millions of people across the country and the worst-hit are the under-privileged, who are now facing the threat of food shortages. This is one of the major causes of concern in remote areas, like the desert region of Thar in Sindh.

To help overcome this big challenge, the Shanghai Electric Thar Block -1 Integrated Power Project has been providing regular food supplies to households living in villages located around its coal mining plant and power plant in Thar Block-1.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Shanghai Electric’s Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project distributed food supplies to 900 households in villages located in the area where this mega project is located.

“We are doing our best to help the community in this time of need,” said Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited. “Our company will continue supporting the local population,” he added.

The food packages provided to the villagers included all basic necessities including rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, etc. and were handed over to the villagers by senior company officials.

The supplies were distributed among local population belonging to the following villages: Wervai, Tilwayo, Kharyo Ghulam Shah, Shahmir Vikyian Bhave Jothar and Koli Para.

The Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, one of the mega projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$120 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million.

The Project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh inflation power project food supply Thar

Comments

1000 characters

Thar Block-1 Integrated Power Project: Food being supplied to villagers near power, mining plants

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Audit objections raised by AGP: PAC to ask SC Registrar to respond

Read more stories