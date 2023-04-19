Thar Block-1 Integrated Power Project: Food being supplied to villagers near power, mining plants

KARACHI: Rising inflation has badly affected the lives of millions of people across the country and the worst-hit are the under-privileged, who are now facing the threat of food shortages. This is one of the major causes of concern in remote areas, like the desert region of Thar in Sindh.

To help overcome this big challenge, the Shanghai Electric Thar Block -1 Integrated Power Project has been providing regular food supplies to households living in villages located around its coal mining plant and power plant in Thar Block-1.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Shanghai Electric’s Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project distributed food supplies to 900 households in villages located in the area where this mega project is located.

“We are doing our best to help the community in this time of need,” said Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited. “Our company will continue supporting the local population,” he added.

The food packages provided to the villagers included all basic necessities including rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, etc. and were handed over to the villagers by senior company officials.

The supplies were distributed among local population belonging to the following villages: Wervai, Tilwayo, Kharyo Ghulam Shah, Shahmir Vikyian Bhave Jothar and Koli Para.

The Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, one of the mega projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$120 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million.

The Project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL).

