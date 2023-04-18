AVN 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
EPCL 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HUBC 69.56 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.54%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 74.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.39%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 15.9 (0.39%)
BR30 14,690 Increased By 18.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 40,391 Increased By 144.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,065 Increased By 72.2 (0.48%)
Apr 18, 2023
UBS makes changes to buyback programme following Credit Suisse takeover

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 10:55am
ZURICH: UBS on Tuesday said it was making changes to its $6 billion share buyback programme following its takeover of Credit Suisse.

UBS said it will use some of the shares for the takeover rather than cancelling them as originally planned after getting approval from the Swiss Takeover Board.

Switzerland’s biggest bank agreed in March to buy rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

UBS on Tuesday said it had decided against issuing new shares for the deal, but would instead use shares that had already been issued.

UBS-Credit Suisse deal may not lead to Swiss bliss

Under the deal, one UBS share will be exchanged for 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse, requiring a maximum of 178 million UBS shares to be used.

So far under the buyback - which was launched in March 2022 and will run until 2024 - 298.5 million shares have been bought back, equivalent to 8.47% of its stock, UBS said.

Credit Suisse UBS

