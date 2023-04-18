AVN 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
BAFL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
EPCL 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 40.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 108.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.53%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 1 (0.02%)
BR30 14,633 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 40,250 Increased By 3.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,006 Increased By 13.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may fall into $82.80-$83.66 range

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 10:26am
Follow us

Brent oil may break a support of $84.52 per barrel and keep falling into $82.80-$83.66 range. The deep drop on Monday further indicates the completion of a wave (5) and the reversal of the uptrend from the March low of $70.12.

The contract seems to be heading towards the bottom of the wave (4) around $83.66.

However, the downside may not be limited to this level. One of the purposes of the fall could be covering a common gap. To fully fill this gap, oil may fall to $80.

Brent oil may retest support of $85.59

Resistance is at $85.59, a break above which could lead to a gain into $86.32-$86.92 range. On the daily chart, the strong rise from the March 20 low of $70.12 might have been driven by a wave (D), the fourth wave of a five-wave cycle from $139.13.

It is expected to be reversed by a wave (E). A target range of $89.28-$93.44 will be established if oil climbs above the April 12 high of $87.49.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may fall into $82.80-$83.66 range

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories