Cabinet forwards summary to NA

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Monday forwarded a summary sent by the National Assembly’s Finance and Revenue committee regarding the provision of funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), to the National Assembly for final approval.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Acting Governor Sima Kamil, reportedly informed the special meeting of the NA panel, called to discuss the legal aspects of the apex court’s order, that the central bank has allocated Rs21 billion for the electoral body, however, the regulator does not have the authority to release funds directly.

The Supreme Court on April 14 directed the central bank to release funds worth Rs21 billion for elections in Punjab and send an “appropriate communication” to this effect to the finance ministry by Monday (April 17).

The Federal Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, deep regret and grief were expressed over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a car accident and Fateha was recited for him.

The prime minister said that the religious and political services of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor will always be remembered. He said that in the short period of one year in the cabinet, he has left a deep impression on all of us.

His diligence, hard work, dedication and dedication with which he performed the Hajj operations are worthy of praise, he maintained. The prime minister said that politically, he was the leader of his party JUI-F. His death has created a big gap not only for his family but for the cabinet, parliament and politics.

Federal Minister Sherry Rehman was congratulated and honored for being included in the list of the world’s 100 most influential leaders for raising an influential voice regarding climate change by the Times magazine.

