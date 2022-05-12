ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed said Wednesday that the policy measures to be taken in the next federal budget would have a direct impact on the estimated projections and revenue collection target to be set for 2022-23.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament House here on Wednesday, the FBR chairman said that the consultations are underway for finalization of the next year’s tax collection target. Obviously, the tax policy measures would be taken in the coming budget (2022-23). These policy measures would have an effect on setting the next fiscal year’s tax target.

He said that tax exemptions on essential food items and commodities consumed by the general public would continue during the next fiscal year (2022-23).

The FBR would ensure that the exemptions which would affect the common man would not be withdrawn in the coming budget, the FBR chairman said.

Hamstrung by economic issues

The FBR chairman said that the FBR and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would discuss the withdrawal of tax exemptions in the coming budget.

The tax exemptions would be withdrawn in the coming budget, but the exemption on essential items and food commodities would continue to facilitate the general public.

At present, the tax machinery’s full focus is on the achievement of the upward revised revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion. The tax authorities are confident that the FBR will achieve the revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion by the end of the current fiscal year, the FBR chairman added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR commodities Fiscal Year essential food items revenue collection Asim Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

FBR asked to help resolve Centre-PRAs disputes

Read more stories