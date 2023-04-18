AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign experts included in committee: Nine-member panel named for treatment of sick elephant

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: A nine-member committee comprising experts has been constituted for the well-being and welfare of the critically sick elephant Noor Jahan kept at the Karachi zoo.

Members of the committee nominated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will submit their recommendations for the well-being and treatment of Noor Jahan to the administrator of Karachi and for providing her with a natural environment.

The committee comprises Dr Amir Khalil, a director of the Four Paws International, Dr Marina Ivanova, senior veterinarian of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, Germany; Dr Frank Goritz, head of the Institute of Wildlife and Zoo Research, Germany; Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt, Dr Mansoor Qazi, former senior director of Karachi zoo; Dr Imran Rasheed, associate professor of the Department of Parasitology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore; Dr Isma Gheewala of the Animal Care Centre, Karachi; Deputy Director of the zoo Dr Amir Rizvi, and Dr Kazim Hussain.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that KMC is making all-out efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant and for her treatment.

It is in constant contact with the experts of Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, through a video link and the female elephant is being treated according to their instructions.

He said that a Four Paws team headed by Dr Amir Khalil had operated upon the elephant about a week ago on the invitation of the KMC.

Dr Khalil from the Four Paws International, Austria; and Dr Marina Ivanova, Dr Frank Goritz and Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt from Germany have been included in the new committee to make the efforts for the recovery of Noor Jahan more effective.

He added that the KMC is making all possible efforts for the health and welfare of all the animals at Karachi zoo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kmc Karachi Zoo Dr Syed Saif ur Rahman Noor Jahan

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign experts included in committee: Nine-member panel named for treatment of sick elephant

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories