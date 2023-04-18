Foreign experts included in committee: Nine-member panel named for treatment of sick elephant

KARACHI: A nine-member committee comprising experts has been constituted for the well-being and welfare of the critically sick elephant Noor Jahan kept at the Karachi zoo.

Members of the committee nominated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will submit their recommendations for the well-being and treatment of Noor Jahan to the administrator of Karachi and for providing her with a natural environment.

The committee comprises Dr Amir Khalil, a director of the Four Paws International, Dr Marina Ivanova, senior veterinarian of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, Germany; Dr Frank Goritz, head of the Institute of Wildlife and Zoo Research, Germany; Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt, Dr Mansoor Qazi, former senior director of Karachi zoo; Dr Imran Rasheed, associate professor of the Department of Parasitology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore; Dr Isma Gheewala of the Animal Care Centre, Karachi; Deputy Director of the zoo Dr Amir Rizvi, and Dr Kazim Hussain.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman said that KMC is making all-out efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant and for her treatment.

It is in constant contact with the experts of Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, through a video link and the female elephant is being treated according to their instructions.

He said that a Four Paws team headed by Dr Amir Khalil had operated upon the elephant about a week ago on the invitation of the KMC.

Dr Khalil from the Four Paws International, Austria; and Dr Marina Ivanova, Dr Frank Goritz and Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt from Germany have been included in the new committee to make the efforts for the recovery of Noor Jahan more effective.

He added that the KMC is making all possible efforts for the health and welfare of all the animals at Karachi zoo.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023