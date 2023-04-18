AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Islamabad housing societies contribute to CDA Green Fund

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad housing societies on Monday presented cheques to contribute to the Green Fund of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under corporate social responsibility initiatives.

CDA Chairman Noorul Amin initiated Clean and Green Islamabad which is highly appreciated by the private sector housing schemes of Islamabad and in this regard, the CDA chairman’s projects, including all housing societies, are actively participating in the Green Fund.

In this regard, Capital Enclave gave a cheque of Rs20 million in the name of Afzal Motors from where 12,000 litre water bowser will be purchased.

Similarly, two crore rupees were given by CBR Private Housing Society and a tractor was handed over to the CDA chairman by Makkah City.

Similarly, the owners of Senate Employees Cooperative Housing Society, including Margalla View Housing Scheme, Zaraj Housing Scheme, Bahria Town, the FECH, also promised to contribute to the Green Fund of the CDA chairman.

