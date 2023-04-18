High inflation badly hits Eid shopping

KARACHI: As this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr is round the corner, markets and shopping centres across the city have started seeing a huge rush of people, but very little sale.

As usual, markets and shopping plazas have begun to witness an unusual rush. However, rising inflation and political uncertainty have dampened the festive spirit in the city ahead of Eid, traders said, as their sales have plummeted even below those of coronavirus-hit days.

Traders said shopping activity had begun on a sluggish note, attributing slow sales to both the high inflation and continue squeezing purchase power of general public by increase in oil prices, gas and power tariffs by the government which adversely hit prices of all commodities including garment, shoes, cosmetics etc.

