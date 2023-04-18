AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
‘The plight of a female elephant’

Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The plight of a female elephant” carried by the newspaper in its Saturday’s issue. The writer, Zia Ul Islam Zuberi, deserves a lot of commendation for portraying the plight of ailing female elephant “Noor Jehan” at Karachi Zoo in a highly effective and meaningful manner. It is quite true that the prospects of her recovery are not really very bright. Her ordeal, in my view, presents a sardonic comment on our overall approach to animals and their health. Karachi Zoo is often little more than psychological torture and extermination centers for animals.

That Mr Zuberi’s views are spot on is a fact. He has concluded his write-up by making a highly valuable suggestion: “A Four Paws International team had come from abroad to treat Noor Jehan. It is not certain if the local authorities will have the required funds to follow up. I would say let the beasts go as we did earlier with another elephant who now resides safe and happy in a natural habitat in Colombia.” There are reports now that the government is mulling shutting down the Karachi Zoo on a permanent basis in view of woefully poor living conditions for animals.

This zoo must be shut down before further rise in temperature keeping in view the fact that summer in Pakistan is becoming hotter, longer and more dangerous. The concerned authorities were required to create the most conducive environment for animals in zoos across the country by scientifically enlisting and meeting the physiological, biological and behavioral requirements for the well-being of captive animals housed in various zoos. But they have failed miserably. The ordeal of ‘Noor Jehan’ is a strong case in point.

Subhan Khan,

Karachi

