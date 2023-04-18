Pakistan welcomes diplomatic engagement for peace in Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the recent dialogue and diplomatic engagement towards the attainment of peace in Yemen with particular reference to the Saudi role and the endeavors in reinforcing the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and the UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

“The Saudi efforts towards an amicable resolution of the Yemeni crisis, we believe, are timely and would promote peace, stability and development in the region,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation,” it added.

