AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Inflation is a tough beast says German finance minister

Reuters Published April 17, 2023
Follow us

BERLIN: Inflation is a risk for financial stability and central banks must take this into consideration, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"Inflation is a tough beast," said Lindner at an event of the association of German banks, adding that inflation is a risk not only for the financial system, but also for the economy.

"Fiscal policy should not contradict monetary policy," the finance minister said, asking for a consolidation of public finances.

German inflation holds steady in February at 8.7 percent

Subsidies are not the solution to current problems, according to Lindner - "we should focus on structural reforms to promote growth," he said.

Lindner added there are no reasons to worry about financial stability in Germany following the banking turmoil in the U.S. and with Credit Suisse.

"There isn't a banking crisis," he said. "Our banks have a strong capital basis."

inflation Christian Lindner German Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation is a tough beast says German finance minister

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days

EY US to slash headcount days after nixing split

PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'

Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy airlifted to another district over safety fears

Russia wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible: Lavrov

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion: sources

UK PM Sunak being probed over wife’s shares

Read more stories