AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
BAFL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.54%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,256 Increased By 50 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,999 Increased By 10 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sassuolo stun Juventus, Roma in race for second place

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 12:49pm
Follow us

MILAN: Juventus were beaten 1-0 by modest Sassuolo to remain stuck in seventh in Serie A on Sunday when Gregoire Drefel reacted fastest to score from a fluffed clearance.

The defeat leaves Juventus below the European spots after the Turin giants were docked 15 points for illicit transfer activity in January.

Runaway leaders Napoli drew on Saturday as Italy awaits an explosive party in Naples where Napoli look certain to clinch a first title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Italy’s champions-elect have had their imposing league lead cut to 14 points after a second-string XI could only manage a goalless stalemate with Verona and second-placed Lazio won at Spezia on Friday.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma bucked the trend by beating Udinese 3-0 with Eduardo Bove slamming home a loose ball after a saved penalty for the opener.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tammy Abraham also scored as Roma consolidated third place, five points ahead of Inter in fifth.

On Sunday Juventus, dressed in a pink and blue strip, started with Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic up front in a drab first half.

Shortly after the break Drefel pounced on an error, pivoted, and fired a low hard shot past Mattia Perin in the Juve goal.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri then made a swathe of substitutions bringing on Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to no avail.

Perin was in goal as regular ’keeper Wojciech Szczesny was benched after being subbed with chest pains in midweek.

Arsenal can handle title stress as Man City close in, vows Arteta

Juve beat Sporting 1-0 in the Europa League in midweek, and here showed signs of fatugue.

Juventus are also waiting to see if they and 12 other current and former club figures will face trial for alleged financial crimes in May.

Juventus Serie A Diego Maradona Napoli Gregoire Drefel Wojciech Szczesny

Comments

1000 characters

Sassuolo stun Juventus, Roma in race for second place

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Read more stories