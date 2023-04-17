Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday approved a massive crackdown against hoarding, profiteering and black-marketing.

While chairing a high-level meeting here, the prime minister expressed displeasure at the reports of profiteering and smuggling.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Food Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab and other officials attended the meeting.

Essential items: Govt vows to take strict action against smugglers

PM Shehbaz decided to summon a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to finalise measures to stop smuggling. During the meeting, a strategy would be formed for countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items.

The premier also directed that the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding should be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.

He said that people could not be left at the mercy of smugglers, profiteers and hoarders. “We will take action against those who are causing difficulties for the people.”

He instructed Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to take effective steps and monitor the situation in order to control the price of sugar in the province.

He said the provincial government should devise a method to provide at a lower price the sugar confiscated from smugglers and hoarders. The prime minister also instructed the chief minister Punjab to hold a meeting with sugar mills owners for taking steps with them to stop the prices of sugar from rising. He also had held a meeting on the issue last week in Islamabad and measures taken by him brought the price of sugar to Rs 92 per kilogramme.