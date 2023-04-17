Futures spread up 96bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 96bps to 14.38 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 43.0 percent to 17.62 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 30.93 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 27.9 percent to Rs 0.83 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 1.16 billion.

