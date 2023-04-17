AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Punjab PA elections won’t be conducted on May 14: minister

Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:34am
FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that elections in Punjab would not be conducted on May 14.

He said that elections would be held in one go across the country on a single day at the end of this year after completion of National Assembly’s tenure.

Addressing a ceremony, he said the ones who stood by party in difficult situation could not be ignored. He was thankful to the voters from his constituency saying that they (voters) had always put their trust on him.

He lamented that the democracy in Pakistan was not strong enough to give development projects to opposition constituencies. He said that even being in opposition, he solved issues of his constituency and build hospitals and schools in it.

He claimed that his constituency was divided in 2018 to make PML-N weak. “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always believed in welfare of public. When our government ended in 2018, the flour price was Rs35 per kg, petrol was at Rs65 per litre.

In Nawaz Sharif’s leadership Pakistan got rid of load shedding and terrorism, then Imran Khan was imposed through a conspiracy and obscene bunch of individuals helped Imran,” said the interior minister.

He also recalled the instance when Pakistan decided to declare being a nuclear power by doing six nuclear explosions in response to India five explosion and praised Nawaz Sharif for not bowing to external pressures.

He took a dig at former Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the latter claimed to prefer suicide instead of going to ask money from International Monetary Fund (IMF) adding that Imran claimed to provide 10 million jobs but did not provide even one.

He said that when PML-N took power in 2013 there was load shedding of 20 hours a day but PML-N ended it and now PML-N saved the country from default.

He was also hopeful that the country would soon be en route towards progress and prosperity.

He also lambasted the PTI chief and accused him of not being in his senses during night (alleged him of using drugs). He said that establishment says they had not seen such a dishonest person (Imran Khan).

He also informed that Nawaz Sharif would come to Pakistan as soon as announcement of election date.

