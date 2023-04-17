AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
JI rejects hike in prices of POL products

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
PESHAWAR: Provincial Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has rejected increase in the prices of petroleum products, saying it would trigger a further flood of price hike in the country and its control will be become impossible.

In a statement issued here from Al-Markaz-e-Islami here on Sunday, he termed an increase of Rs.10/- in the price of one litre petrol tantamount to wickedness of the government and attributed such high increase in prices before Eidul Fitre totally unjustified and cruelty and declined to accept it. He asked the government to show petty over disgrace of the people standing in queue to get free flour and stop snatching morsel from the mouth of the people.

He further asked the Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and components political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to stop making the lives of the people miserable. He said that the recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products will break the backbone of the already price hike affected people.

He said that the rulers have miserably failed in giving practical shapes to their tall claims of giving relief to the people and after increasing the prices of electricity, gas, ghee, flour and sugar is now bent upon to snatch the right of life from the people. The JI leader alleged that the government is providing free petrol to a special class while increasing its price for general public and termed consecutive increase in the prices of petroleum products as enmity towards the general public.

