AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2023 05:51pm
Follow us

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has put a second four-percent chunk of shares of the Aramco energy giant, worth tens of billions of dollars, under the control of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, state media said Sunday.

The move underscores Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s campaign to use the Gulf kingdom’s vast energy resources to open up the economy under his “Vision 2030” domestic reform agenda.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the shares had been transferred to Sanabil Investments, a firm controlled by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds with more than $620 billion in assets.

Saudi Aramco reports 46% jump in profits for 2022

Last year, four percent of Aramco shares, estimated at the time to be worth $80 billion, were transferred directly to PIF.

The latest shares are worth nearly $80 billion, based on the current market capitalisation of Aramco, one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, “indicated that the transfer of part of the state’s shares in Saudi Aramco is a continuation of Saudi Arabia’s long-term initiatives to boost and diversify the national economy and expand investment opportunities,” the report said.

“The transfer will also solidify PIF’s strong financial position and credit rating,” it added, noting Riyadh still owns 90 percent of Aramco’s shares.

Sanabil’s investments “include venture, growth capital and small buyouts”, according to its website.

Aramco and its assets were once kept under vice-like government control, off-limits to outside investment.

But under Prince Mohammed the kingdom has shown readiness to cede some of that control.

The oil giant sold 1.7 percent of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering.

The firm, which reported record profits totalling $161.1 billion last year, has pledged to achieve “operational net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

That applies to emissions that are produced directly by Aramco’s industrial sites, but not the CO2 produced when clients burn Saudi oil in their cars, power plants and furnaces.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser and other top Saudi officials have simultaneously called for further investment in fossil fuels to ensure global energy security.

The PIF has made high-profile investments in firms including Uber and Disney, and its so-called giga-projects – centrepieces of Prince Mohammed’s reform agenda – include Neom, a $500 billion futuristic megacity under construction in the Saudi desert.

The crown prince has said he wants the fund to have one trillion dollars in assets by the end of 2025.

aramco Saudi Aramco

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia transfers more Aramco oil shares to wealth fund

FO says latest revelations about Pulwama attack vindicate Pakistan's position

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

Indian ex-politician, brother shot dead live on TV

PM Shehbaz directs early completion of development projects in Lahore

Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

Bangladesh shopping centre fire doused after 27 hours

Tendulkar Jnr makes IPL debut

Roosevelt, Scribe hotels: Aviation Division releases Rs275m to PIACL for its legal team without approval: AGP report

LoIs: AEDB gives extension to two wind power IPPs

Read more stories