AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

APTMA seeks concessional power for LIEDA

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urged Power Division to allow concessional electricity tariff to Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority (LIEDA).

In a letter to Secretary Power Rashid Mehmood Langrial, Executive Director APTMA Shahid Sattar has apprised that industries located in the Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority were being denied the concessional power tariffs (RCET) awarded by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and reaffirmed by the Cabinet due to purely administrative reasons.

APTMA is of the view that despite the Attorney General’s stance that all Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) are eligible for the concessions, the LIEDA-based industries have not been provided with the Regional Competitive Energy Tariff due to delays in the formulation of the necessary procedures.

APTMA maintains that export-oriented units in other industrial areas have been receiving electricity at concessional rates, denying LIEDA-based industries the same privilege is clear discrimination.

“We request the Power Division to take action to address this issue and ensure that LIEDA-based industries are treated equally to their counterparts in other industrial areas,” Sattar said adding that consequently, these customers have accumulated a significant amount of arrears.

As per correspondence with LIEDA management, the outstanding amount up to February 2023 has reached the amount of Rs. 1,294,434,463/-. This has imposed a considerable financial burden on these customers and has also adversely affected the growth of the industrial sector in the region and a severe liquidity crisis for these companies, Sattar continued. APTMA has further stated that the issue has been consistently brought to the attention of the Ministry of Power, emphasizing that the delay is in no way attributable to the consumer. “Since the RCET has been revoked by the Government, we request the Power Division to clear these arrears as a priority,” Sattar added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

APTMA Power Division LIEDA concessional power

Comments

1000 characters

APTMA seeks concessional power for LIEDA

PM optimistic about economic prospects

Dar holds virtual meeting with President AIIB

Terrorism: army says will pursue goals set by NSC

Punjab Zone: PSMA agrees to provide 20,000MTs of sugar at Rs95/kg during Ramazan

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

Petrol price hiked by Rs10 per litre

GST harmonization: FBR, provinces notify uniform ‘Place of Provision of Services Rules-2023’

Roosevelt, Scribe hotels: Aviation Division releases Rs275m to PIACL for its legal team without approval: AGP report

NHA recommends several projects to ECNEC

Read more stories